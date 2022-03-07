Samoa record 8 Covid cases after repatriation flight from NZ

Wilson Longhurst
By Wilson Longhurst, Breakfast Reporter
Source: 1News

Eight new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Samoa after a repatriation flight from Auckland on Sunday.

Samoa (file image).

Samoa (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The cases are all in managed isolation, as well as the 162 other passengers on the flight who have so far tested negative.

One hundred and twenty-seven other workers who processed the flight are also in quarantine for at least three days.

The Samoan government says there’s no evidence of community transmission in the country.

"The passengers and frontline workers remain asymptomatic with no symptoms as of this morning," a statement read.

"The public is once again advised that Samoa remains at Alert Level 1 and [is] respectfully encouraged to wear masks, practicing of 2 metres social distancing and wash hands regularly."

The country’s government and health ministry will provide any further updates, but are likely treating the infections as Omicron given the sheer volume of cases of the variant in New Zealand.

Samoa has managed to avoid a large-scale Covid-19 community outbreak through the entirety of the pandemic, reporting just 33 cases.

The Pacific nation’s international borders remain closed until further notice.

