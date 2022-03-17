Samoa to go into lockdown after first community transmission

Samoa has its first Covid-19 case of community transmission in the capital Apia and will go into complete lockdown from midnight on Saturday until at least Tuesday.

The media conference in Samoa. (Source: 1News)

In a late night media conference, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa urged the public to follow the state of emergency requirements and to pray for the best.

All schools will be shut from Friday with no public gatherings and shops can stay open until Saturday night so residents can stock up on supplies.

The Covid-positive case is a 28-year-old woman who went for a routine test on Thursday as she had intended to travel overseas at the weekend.

She first developed minor symptoms last Saturday and went to church on Sunday.

The next day, after her condition worsened, she went to the hospital emergency department with vomiting and chills.

However, during the week she started to recover and went to the market, library , McDonald's, bible study and caught a number of buses.

Samoa has kept its borders shut since 2020 when Covid-19 first broke out in an effort to keep the virus out of the country.

But this month it's had more than a dozen border cases of Covid-19 all picked up in quarantine after a repatriation flight from Auckland on March 6.

Several frontline staff have also tested positive but they were already in quarantine as a precaution.

More than 86% of the eligible population are double vaccinated.