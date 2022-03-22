Cancer sufferer 'worried' about potential easing of Covid rules

Jacinda Ardern is expected to make an announcement this morning about changes to vaccine pass rules and mandates.

But some immunocompromised Kiwis told Breakfast they're anxious about the prospect of Covid-19 mandates being lifted.

Duane Mutu told Breakfast he has a rare heart condition meaning he's at risk of getting sicker than most people if he contracts Covid-19.

"What we've gotta be careful of - infection can really be deadly on the heart cause it will inflame it, make it overwork basically, so just got to be cautious and that's always been the case with the coronavirus and Omicron virus, you've just got to be even more heightened and aware of that."

Mutu said so far he has been successful at minimising exposure to the virus but "the stakes are high" ahead of this morning's announcement.

He added he's excited to be able to reconnect with whānau but "the reality of it is that we're also going to put a lot of pressure on the people right, so we're going to make sure those systems will stack up."

Lynne Kenny is another immunocompromised Kiwi who lives with bowl cancer while her son has a history of chronic lung disease.

She told Breakfast: "Both of us have been isolating most of the time unless it's going to chemotherapy for myself or for important appointments and we're just staying at home."

Kenny said she's "absolutely nervous" to see what the announcement is this morning.

"Myself and a whole lot of cancer patients and parents with children like myself who have medical issues, medically fragile babies, they're worried there's still a high amount of case numbers out there and people are sadly dying each day from this outbreak so we're worried for our children, I'm worried for myself."

"Myself I'm nervous about the numbers still being high and what that means for us all."

There were 20,907 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and 15 deaths.

Cabinet discussed changes to mandates and the traffic light system on Monday and a decision is expected at 11 this morning.