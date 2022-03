A person is trapped following a serious single-vehicle crash on State Highway 22 near Matakitaki Rd in Glen Murray, Waikato.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police said the crash occurred just before 7pm when a car dropped down a bank.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries, and one person is trapped in the vehicle, police said.

The road will be closed for some time and the Serious Crash Unit are attending.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.