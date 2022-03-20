Cabinet to consider if 'tweaks' need to be made to Covid framework

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will be considering if "tweaks" need to be made to vaccine mandates, passes and the traffic light system.

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

Ardern signalled last week this discussion would occur.

She told Breakfast on Monday after looking at about two months worth of data from the Omicron outbreak, possible changes to "the whole ambit" of mandates, passes, QR code scanning and the traffic light system are being looked at by Cabinet today.

Any changes will be announced on Wednesday.

Ardern said the traffic light system, introduced in December last year, will still exist if tweaks are made as it is the "tool" the country needs for ongoing pandemic management.

She said it was likely New Zealand would see further waves of Omicron, particularly around winter.

She said the Covid-19 vaccine and boosters would help get New Zealand through the pandemic as the Government possibly pares back restrictions.

Ardern said boosters were critical for protection against Omicron.

She also reflected New Zealand would not be a country which “sheds everything at once”.

Mask-wearing and restrictions in risky environments were still important, she said.

Ardern said the Government was still being cautious while trying to keep life as normal as possible.

She also stood by vaccine mandates, telling Breakfast they had made a difference, keeping people safe at a critical time in a Delta environment.

They had also helped to drive up vaccination rates and had helped the health system.

National last week called on the Government to scrap the traffic light system, pre-departure testing and to begin phasing out vaccine mandates once borders are open to Australians in April.

It also wants to immediately drop requirements for vaccine pass checks except at large indoor events, requirements for QR code scanning, and to shorten isolation periods to five days.

Epidemiologist professor Tony Blakely of Melbourne University told RNZ vaccine passes are among the restrictions which are not excessive, given the spread of the outbreak.

"People who were triple vaccinated three months ago have now got a 50 per cent reduction in the infection risk, it's not 100 per cent, so discriminating or differentiating between the vaccinated and unvaccinated when you haven't got a pressing epidemic happening at that moment in time I think is disproportionate."

University of Canterbury Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank told RNZ scrapping vaccine passes was an obvious next step in the management of the outbreak.

"As we go forward with a combination of waning immunity and an increasing proportion of the population having been infected and subsequently recovered I think the vaccine pass system starts to be less effective in terms of reducing community transmission."

The country is currently at the Red traffic light setting.