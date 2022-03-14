Cabinet to consider changes to mandates, Covid framework

Source: 1News

Cabinet is set to consider changes on vaccine mandates, vaccine passes and the Covid Protection Framework, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

(Source: rnz.co.nz)

The country is currently at the traffic light setting Red within the Covid Protection Framework, while vaccine mandates and passes are still in use.

“Over the course of this week and the next, Cabinet will be considering the changes we’ve been discussing on mandates, vaccine passes and the Covid Protection Framework," Ardern said.

"We will look to make announcements on these decisions next week."

The latest 1News Kantar Public Poll found while the majority of Kiwis are in support of mandates (60%), it was a drop from 74% in November last year.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister is also set to announce the dates for opening up to tourists.

The gates have been shut to overseas tourists since 2020, however the Government last month revealed new dates for the border to open, at the time estimating about October 2022 for international tourists. Since then the phased reopening was brought forward for Kiwis around the world to return to New Zealand.

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Cabinet to consider changes to mandates, Covid framework

2

Govt slashes fuel tax, halves public transport cost for 3 months

3

Man on Air NZ flight warned after taking photos of passenger

4

Christchurch builder's dog found safe and well in stolen ute

5

Man dies in hospital after being given medication he was allergic to

Latest Stories

Woman found guilty of murder after dumping partner's body in Christchurch garden

LIVE: Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed Ukraine maternity ward

Housing provider steps in after Covid-stricken family's sleepout burns

Shaun Johnson ruled out for a month with injury

Launch sinks, 3 others damaged in fire at Auckland marina

Related Stories

Govt slashes fuel tax, halves public transport cost for 3 months

Petrol companies warned not to pocket excise profits

Full video: Ardern on measures to ease cost of living crisis

What you need to know about fuel tax, public transport cuts