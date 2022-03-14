Cabinet to consider changes to mandates, Covid framework

Cabinet is set to consider changes on vaccine mandates, vaccine passes and the Covid Protection Framework, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

(Source: rnz.co.nz)

The country is currently at the traffic light setting Red within the Covid Protection Framework, while vaccine mandates and passes are still in use.

“Over the course of this week and the next, Cabinet will be considering the changes we’ve been discussing on mandates, vaccine passes and the Covid Protection Framework," Ardern said.

"We will look to make announcements on these decisions next week."

The latest 1News Kantar Public Poll found while the majority of Kiwis are in support of mandates (60%), it was a drop from 74% in November last year.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister is also set to announce the dates for opening up to tourists.

The gates have been shut to overseas tourists since 2020, however the Government last month revealed new dates for the border to open, at the time estimating about October 2022 for international tourists. Since then the phased reopening was brought forward for Kiwis around the world to return to New Zealand.