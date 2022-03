The All Whites have opened their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in Doha with a 1-0 win over PNG in Doha.

Debutant Ben Waine pinched the 1-0 win from a quickly taken free kick in the 75th minute.

Despite the solitary goal, the young All Whites side did create a number of chances against Papua New Guinea.

The capital of Qatar is set to be their home for the next 12 days as they contest the eight-team Oceania tournament.