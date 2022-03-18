About 30 whales die in Farewell Spit stranding, 5 refloated

About 30 whales have died in a stranding on Farewell Spit in Golden Bay, while five have been successfully refloated.

Whales dead on Farewell Spit in March 2022. (Supplied: Project Jonah)

Project Jonah said medics, along with Department of Conservation staff, were at the scene at first light on Friday.

DOC said as of early Friday, 34 whales were found at the site, five of which were alive.

DOC's Dave Winterburn said in a statement the five animals that were still alive were refloated with the 11am high tide.

"Unfortunately, a newly stranded pilot whale has been found several kilometres away at Triangle Flat, at the base of Farewell Spit. It is not clear whether this is one of the five that were refloated." He said a dead pilot whale was also found at this site.

In an update to media at 6pm, Winterburn said the stranded pilot whale found at the base of the spit was euthanised.

"The whale was in poor condition and was not going to survive. Decisions to euthanise stranded whales are not taken lightly and euthanasia is carried out when it is the humane course of action."

He said one of the five pilot whales which were refloated has re-stranded.

Winterburn said the stranding was unfortunate, but a natural phenomenon.

"The cause of this stranding is not known, but Golden Bay is a high stranding area with Farewell Spit hooking around the northern entrance into the bay and forming extensive, many kilometres wide, intertidal sand flats."

Project Jonah general manager Daren Grover said the help of the public was always invaluable in these situations.

"The local community in Golden Bay are incredible. Sadly, they've had too much experience of responding to events like this but what that means is that they are knowledgeable and they are always welcome to be down there on the beach helping out."

DOC and Project Jonah were on the scene. They said no further help was needed at the moment.