Dunedin student remains critical after St Patrick's Day party

A Dunedin student remains in critical condition after being injured in a fall during St Patrick's Day celebrations, police say.

Furniture which had been burnt by Dunedin students during St Patrick's Day celebrations. (Source: 1News)

On Friday morning, police said they continued monitoring parties until 1am on Friday and that there weren't any new significant issues to report.

Police also provided an update on one of the students who was injured.

"The person who was injured after a fall yesterday remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital."

Two people had been brought to Dunedin Hospital on Thursday after sustaining injuries at student parties.

Dunedin Hospital. (Source: Google Maps)

A 19-year-old man suffered back injuries after falling from the roof of a Castle Street flat on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Meanwhile, emergency services were also called to Park Street after a 22-year-old man had fallen from a balcony. The man suffered head injuries and had been unconscious, according to police.

Earlier on Thursday, St John said the parties forced it to roster on additional ambulances to ensure it could continue to respond to all life-threatening calls.

"This has added pressure on the emergency ambulance service at a time when we are already experiencing unprecedented demand due to the Omicron outbreak," the organisation said in a statement.

Police Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said intoxicated students had been the source of several incidents.

"Overall the behaviour has been good, but unfortunately there have been a few idiots that police have had to speak to to remind them of acceptable behaviour, and so far no arrests."

Many flats in the Dunedin's student community have been in self-isolation earlier in the year after hundreds of students caught Covid-19 while returning for the university year.