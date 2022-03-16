Ex-Silver Ferns captain's mid-game rule breach leads to warning

The Waikato/Bay of Plenty Magic have been warned after former Silver Ferns captain breached the rules during their match against the Northern Mystics over the weekend.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio. (Source: Photosport)

It comes after Ekenasio was seen on court offering advice to her side after the first quarter, despite not being listed on the team sheet for the match.

International rules stipulate only named team officials and bench players are allowed to “coach” during the game.

The 31-year-old is yet to return to playing following the birth of her second child, so was at the match in a spectating capacity and wasn’t on the main team bench.

Netball New Zealand confirmed the ANZ Premiership had upheld the complaint from the Mystics and the Magic had been warned and there would be no further action.

The Magic won the match in Hamilton 46-43.