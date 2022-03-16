Ex-Silver Ferns captain's mid-game rule breach leads to warning

Abby Wilson
By Abby Wilson, 1News Sport Reporter
Source: 1News

The Waikato/Bay of Plenty Magic have been warned after former Silver Ferns captain breached the rules during their match against the Northern Mystics over the weekend.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio. (Source: Photosport)

It comes after Ekenasio was seen on court offering advice to her side after the first quarter, despite not being listed on the team sheet for the match.

International rules stipulate only named team officials and bench players are allowed to “coach” during the game.

The 31-year-old is yet to return to playing following the birth of her second child, so was at the match in a spectating capacity and wasn’t on the main team bench.

Netball New Zealand confirmed the ANZ Premiership had upheld the complaint from the Mystics and the Magic had been warned and there would be no further action.

The Magic won the match in Hamilton 46-43.

NetballSilver Ferns

Popular Stories

1

Ex-Silver Ferns captain's mid-game rule breach leads to warning

2

How NZ's Covid restrictions might change after Omicron peak

3

Wiles explains rapid antigen test 'hack' to help detect Omicron

4

Concerns raised after fluoride cut from Wellington water supply

5

Immunologist explains why some get flattened by Covid

Latest Stories

Renee Zellweger talks prosthetics for The Thing About Pam

New law to see protest-free 'safe zones' allowed outside abortion clinics

LIVE: Zelensky says Russian demands now 'more realistic'

Kiwi Paralympics heroes return to NZ with precious luggage

Maternity wards stretched as pregnant patients arrive with Covid

Related Stories

Mystics take cautious approach to players returning from Covid

East Coast roots keeps new Tactix captain grounded

Langman looking for world's fittest netballer with new app

Silver Fern Sulu Fitzpatrick opens up about 'overwhelming' Covid battle