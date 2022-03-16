Ex-Silver Ferns captain’s behaviour under investigation

The Northern Mystics have filed a complaint following their match against the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Magic at the weekend over an alleged breach of rules.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio. (Source: Photosport)

It comes after Ameliaranne Ekenasio was seen on court offering advice to her side after the first quarter, despite not being listed on the team sheet for the match.

International rules stipulate only named team officials and bench players are allowed to “coach” during the game.

The 31-year-old is yet to return to playing following the birth of her second child, so was at the match in a spectating capacity and wasn’t on the main team bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netball New Zealand has confirmed the ANZ Premiership is investigating and wouldn’t comment further.

The Magic won the match in Hamilton 46-43.