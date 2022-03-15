Christchurch terror attack survivor's anniversary gift of love

Source: 1News

Three years to the day since his wife Husna was killed in the Christchurch terror attack, survivor Farid Ahmed is giving gifts of love to his neighbours.

Farid was inside the Al Noor Mosque when the shooting started on March 15, 2019. Despite losing his wife, he forgave the gunman only days after the attack.

He remains committed to those ideals of love and peace.

"To me, 15 March was a stark contrast between hate and love and it was one hate versus five million loves."

Farid is travelling from house to house with a group of friends, distributing dozens of cakes from Sydenham Bakery, thanking people for their love and support.

And he has a message for all Kiwis, regardless of their faith.

"In every neighbourhood, we need to extend a little bit to look after one another and to spread love. Because when we have good neighbourhood support and we look after one another, then automatically the tension reduces - the violence, the crime reduces."

