Mosque attack survivor on final leg of 360km peace walk

Christchurch mosque attacks survivor Temel Atacocugu is on the final leg of his 360km journey from Dunedin to Christchurch in the name of peace.

Atacocugu was shot nine times when a gunman opened fire at worshippers at two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.

Fifty-one people died, while 40 others were injured.

Atacocugu has lost count of the amount of surgeries he has had over the past three years. He says he still has bullets in his legs.

Atacocugu is raising money for Gumboot Friday, the Child Cancer Foundation and Save the Children.

Christchurch mosque attacks survivor Temel Atacocugu on his walk for peace. (Source: 1News)

"I want to carry this on for our future generations to make sure they have a great life and sacred life in New Zealand and all around the world," he has said of his cause.

"Three years ago the terrorist did his journey for hate, but three years later as a victim I will do what he did, three years ago the journey, to turn to a peace journey" he told 1News at the beginning of his walk.

Atacocugu departed Dunedin's Octagon on March 1 and despite spending two days in Timaru Hospital with a blood infection he's expected reach Al Noor Mosque today, the third anniversary of the terrorist attack.

He told Breakfast this morning he is grateful for the support he has received from "big-hearted people" during his peace walk.

"Thank you, New Zealand. See you at Al Noor Mosque."

People can still support Atacocugu's cause via his Givealittle page and follow his progress via his Facebook page.