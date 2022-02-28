Christchurch terrorist attack survivor's 358km walk for peace

Source: 1News

Christchurch mosque shootings survivor Temel Atacocugu is walking 358km from Dunedin to Christchurch in the name of peace.

Atacocugu was shot nine times when a gunman opened fire at worshippers at two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.

Fifty-one people died, while 40 others were injured.

Atacocugu is raising money for Gumboot Friday, the Child Cancer Foundation and Save the Children on his walk.

People can donate to his Givealittle page Temel's Walk for Peace.

Atacocugu is setting off from Dunedin today - March, with his walk expected to take two weeks.

"The terrorist on that day – March 15, 2019 – when he started travelling from Dunedin, from his house, it was for hate and extremism … My journey will be against his ideology, his hate, against his hurt of people. He tried to spread hate on that day but today I will try to spread peace," Atacocugu told Breakfast.

People can keep up with Atacocugu's journey via his Facebook page.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyDunedin and Otago

