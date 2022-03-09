Temel Atacocugu continuing epic fundraiser despite medical scare

By Maddy Lloyd, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Christchurch mosque attack survivor, Temel Atacocugu, has been discharged from Timaru Hospital two days after he was admitted with a blood infection.

He was eight days into his 360km journey from Dunedin to Christchurch, in which he was tracing the journey of the man who killed 51 people in the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attack, in order to promote peace.

Now, due to severe blisters on his feet, he is unable to continue the walk but has decided to bike the rest of the way.

Atacocugu was shot nine times at the Al Noor Mosque and has had many rounds of surgery since. He says he still has bullets in his legs and that the walk was going to challenge him mentally and physically.

He is raising money for three charities as part of his Walk for Peace: Gumboot Friday, Save the Children and the Child Cancer Foundation.

Atacocugul says he wants to help ensure that children in New Zealand and around the world have a great life and a sacred life.

