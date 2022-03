An off-ramp on State Highway 1 near Hamilton is blocked by a milk tanker which rolled in the early hours of this morning.

Police say the incident happened at around 2.30am near Taupiri and has blocked the off ramp.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for sometime while arrangements are made to move the tanker.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or follow diversions that are in place and signposted.