Bennee’s intimate insight into the joys and struggles of fame

Imagine watching from your bedroom at the height of a pandemic as you became world famous.

This is reality for 22-year-old Stella Bennett aka Bennee who, two years ago, watched as her megahit, Supalonely, racked up billions of online views and became a lockdown anthem.

But there was major downside. Covid meant she missed out on maximising her newfound stardom. With a brand new EP just out, Stella gives an intimate insight into the joys and struggles of being propelled into fame, including her struggle with OCD and social media haters.

