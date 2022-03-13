Benee's intimate insight into the joys and struggles of fame

Imagine watching from your bedroom at the height of a pandemic as you became world famous.

This is reality for 22-year-old Stella Bennett aka Benee who, two years ago, watched as her megahit, Supalonely, racked up billions of online views and became a lockdown anthem.

But there was major downside. Covid meant she missed out on maximising her newfound stardom. With a brand new EP just out, Stella gives an intimate insight into the joys and struggles of being propelled into fame, including her struggle with OCD and social media haters.

