Skier Corey Peters to fly NZ flag at Paralympics’ close

Skier Corey Peters will be representing New Zealand at the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Corey Peters named New Zealand's flagbearer at the closing ceremony of the Beijing Paralympics 2022.

It follows a sensational Paralympic campaign for Peters, who won gold in the Men’s Downhill Sitting on day one. The 38-year-old then followed that up with silver on day two in the Men’s Super-G Sitting.

His gold, in particular, was a remarkable achievement, given Peters hadn't competed in a downhill event for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also missed the World Championships two months ago after catching the virus, and failed to finish either of his two training runs in Beijing.

Peters, who was nominated by his fellow Paralympians to fly the New Zealand flag at the closing ceremony, said it was a privilege and honour. It's the third time he had been named the flag bearer for the closing ceremony at a Paralympic Games.

"These are proud moments in my career and memories I will have forever."

A number of the New Zealand contingent would be at the ceremony, including fellow skiers Adam Hall and Aaron Ewen and their coaches Ben Adams and Scott Palmer.

Chef de Mission Jane Stevens said Peters' athleticism at the games "captured the imagination of New Zealanders and people around the world".

"He is a very fitting ambassador for New Zealand at the closing ceremony.”

Corey Peters competes at the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Hall and Ewen will compete in the Men’s Slalom on Sunday to finish off New Zealand’s Paralympic campaign.

Watch the closing ceremony live on TVNZ Duke from 1am Monday.

