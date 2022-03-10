Rugby helping Aussie-raised Williams reconnect to Māori culture

Victor Waters
By Victor Waters, Te Karere Sport Reporter
Source: Te Karere

At 140 kilos and at 194 centimetres, Tamaiti Williams towers over most people.

But the Crusaders can humble even the mightiest players.

"I had to pinch myself all the time, because you know there's a few experienced Crusaders and All Blacks there. I guess just the environment, you just be yourself and learn new things," said Tamaiti.

But learning in new environments is nothing new to the prop.

Born in Whangārei, Williams spent most of his childhood moving around Perth, where he lived for 16 years.

"We didn't have much whānau in Perth but there's a lot of Māori there, people who aren't your relatives, you say they are your cousins or aunties or your uncles," he said.

"I guess my upbringing - we'd be in Perth and then mum and dad would get a job in the wheatbelt in rural inland of Australia.

"I think I went to four or five different high schools but for me growing up there was all good, I enjoyed it."

Tamaiti Williams is tackled against the Force.

Tamaiti Williams is tackled against the Force. (Source: Photosport)

The 21-year-old assimilated so well to life in Perth, his Wallabies aspirations grew.

"I don't like saying I'm Australian but I spent most of my life there, to me I thought that was kind of home.

"I'll be honest, at one stage [I wanted to be Wallaby] when I was younger but growing up watching the All Blacks, I kind always wanted to be an All Black."

Williams is now well on his way to the black jersey, having already had a taste of international rugby through the Māori All Blacks.

The tighthead prop said the experience has helped him reconnect with his culture and Ngāpuhi roots.

"Just being immersed in it fully with other Māori, learning off people like Ash Dixon who has been there for years on end it was good to learn off them."

In a season filled with plenty of opportunities, watch out for what more this adaptable prop can learn.

