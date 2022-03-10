LIVE: Russia continues to bomb Mariupol day after maternity hospital hit

1News' live updates with Russia's invasion of Ukraine into its second week.

Ukrainian emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine,. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- Bombing resumes in Mariupol the day after Russia bombed maternity hospital

- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky tells Russian leaders the invasion will backfire

- Kamala Harris the US vice president has embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation into Russia' actions

- Ukraine’s foreign minister says talks between the top diplomats of Moscow and Kyiv produced no breakthrough

6.34am: The Kyiv Independent is reporting the death of at least 71 children since Russia's invasion on Ukraine began.

Russian forces have deliberately attacked residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure in multiple cities across Ukraine since the first day of its unprovoked all-out war on Ukraine launched on Feb. 24. pic.twitter.com/d3XqYxQQ96 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 10, 2022

6.27am: Talks between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers in Turkey have failed to halt the invasion.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu facilitated the meeting.

He welcomed the fact that Russia’s Sergey Lavrov and Dmotry Kuleba of Ukraine spoke of the possibility of a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents — with Russia agreeing “in principle” to such a meeting.

Cavusoglu pushed for a “sustainable cease-fire.”

“Until that can be established, we stressed the need for humanitarian corridors to remain open... We especially stressed the need for humanitarian corridors in Mariupol,” he said.

6.10am: Bombing has resumed in the city of Mariupol the day after Russia bombed a maternity and children’s hospital.

People in Mariupol are experiencing some of the worst huminitarian conditions in Ukraine with residents trapped in freezing temperatures without food, water or power.

The city’s deputy mayor says the death toll in the city is around 1200

6.00am: From the Associated Press

Ukraine's president is telling Russian leaders that their country’s invasion of Ukraine will backfire, by landing them in court and making their people hate them.

“You will definitely be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video released on Friday.

The West has slapped harsh financial and economic sanctions on Russia because of the invasion, and the Ukrainian leader said the consequences will be felt by all Russians.

“And then, it will definitely happen, you will be hated by Russian citizens — everyone you have been deceiving constantly, daily, for many years in a row, when they feel the consequences of your lies in their wallets, in their shrinking possibilities, in the stolen future of Russian children.”

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a shooting position as he looks at approaching vehicles in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

5.50am From the Associated Press

US Vice President Kamala Harris is praising the Polish people for taking in more than 1 million refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Harris made the comments Thursday as she met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and hours after the U.S. House passed a massive spending bill that includes aid for Ukraine and its European allies. The legislation includes $6.8 billion to care for refugees and other economic help.

“I’ve been watching or reading about the work of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and so I bring you thanks from the American people,” Harris said.

Harris also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda. They were scheduled to hold an afternoon news conference.