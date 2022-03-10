Drone video shows Ukrainians attacking Russian tank convoy

A column of Russian tanks was stopped on Wednesday at the eastern entrance to Kyiv and seemingly forced back.

Video released by Azov, a controversial part of Ukraine's military, was said to show aerials of the tanks being fired upon, possibly by a drone.

Ukraine says a Russian commander was killed.

On Thursday, AP journalists confirmed the location by flying a drone themselves over the area.

Soldiers at the nearby checkpoint did not want to be filmed, but confirmed there had been a battle on Wednesday and that some Russian tanks had been destroyed, without giving further details.

The Ukrainian National Guard's Special Forces Unit "Azov" has its roots in the Azov Battalion, formed in 2014 by far-right activists led by Andriy Biletsky at the start of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The unit eventually became part of Ukraine's National Guard, and many of its troops are members of a far-right political group, the National Corps, that was formed by Biletsky.