Four Covid deaths as number of people in hospital reaches 742

Four people have died with Covid-19 as cases numbers continue to soar in the community.

A hospital ward. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The Ministry of Health, in its daily news release, said two people died in Lakes DHB, one in Tairāwhiti, and one in Counties Manukau.

Nineteen people are now in ICU wards across the country as the ministry said the number of people in hospital remains "steady," on Wednesday.

The total number of people hospitalised is 742.

It comes as 22,454 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the community.

The ministry said the 19 in ICU "represents 2.5 percent of current hospitalisations, around one fifth of the rate seen at the peak of the Delta outbreak when 13 percent of hospitalised people required ICU or HDU care".

"Once again, most cases today are a result of people reporting positive rapid antigen tests (RATs). It is very important for people to record positive RAT results, either through ‘My Covid Record’ or by calling 0800 222 478," the ministry advised.