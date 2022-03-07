Why RATs can show negative when you're feeling symptoms

Source: 1News

One of the biggest questions going around amid the ongoing Omicron outbreak is why do some people test negative on a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) despite being close household contacts and showing symptoms of Covid-19?

Well, it's because symptomatic doesn't always mean infectious.

If you’re vaccinated or have pre-existing immunity symptoms will kick in quickly after exposure.

You’ll feel unwell but high levels of the virus won’t be overloading your system.

While you’re symptomatic and reaching for a test earlier, chances are you aren’t yet infectious.

If you’re unvaccinated and without this immunity, symptoms are slower to show, but the virus grows faster.

PCR tests can pick up the virus at these lower levels, but RATs may remain negative for 1-3 days. A positive RAT test will kick in when you become infectious.

Watch the Seven Sharp video featuring Dr Siousxie Wiles above to find out more.

New ZealandCovid-19Covid-19 Advice and Info

Popular Stories

1

Why RATs can show negative when you're feeling symptoms

2

Hospitals entering 'critical point' in Omicron outbreak - Ardern

3

Around 1600 affected after Covid vaccines stored incorrectly

4

Russians banned from entering NZ - the full list

5

Anonymous claims Russian TV hack, broadcasting war

Latest Stories

Adam Hall wins bronze at Beijing Winter Paralympics

Solar power company accused of ‘robbing the community blind’

Anonymous claims Russian TV hack, broadcasting war

Ukrainian girl sings Let it Go in Kyiv bomb shelter

Police investigating after body found in Hawke's Bay stream

Related Stories

Student cooks lend a hand to feed isolating peers in Dunedin

Hospitals entering 'critical point' in Omicron outbreak - Ardern

Around 1600 affected after Covid vaccines stored incorrectly

Booster shots for 16 and 17 year old's recommended - Bloomfield