Why RATs can show negative when you're feeling symptoms

One of the biggest questions going around amid the ongoing Omicron outbreak is why do some people test negative on a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) despite being close household contacts and showing symptoms of Covid-19?

Well, it's because symptomatic doesn't always mean infectious.

If you’re vaccinated or have pre-existing immunity symptoms will kick in quickly after exposure.

You’ll feel unwell but high levels of the virus won’t be overloading your system.

While you’re symptomatic and reaching for a test earlier, chances are you aren’t yet infectious.

If you’re unvaccinated and without this immunity, symptoms are slower to show, but the virus grows faster.

PCR tests can pick up the virus at these lower levels, but RATs may remain negative for 1-3 days. A positive RAT test will kick in when you become infectious.

Watch the Seven Sharp video featuring Dr Siousxie Wiles above to find out more.