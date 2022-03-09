22,454 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ

There are 22,454 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A health worker hands out rapid antigen tests in Henderson, Auckland. (Source: Getty)

The ministry said four people with Covid-19 have died.

Two deaths had occurred in the Lakes DHB area, one in Tairāwhiti and one in Counties Manukau.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the patients' family and friends," the ministry said in a statement.

"Out of respect, we will be making no further comment."

There are 742 people in hospital with the virus, including 19 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The ministry said this represents 2.5 per cent of current hospitalisations. They are also around one fifth of the rate seen at the peak of the Delta outbreak, when 13 per cent of hospitalised people required ICU or HDU care.

Wednesday's 22,454 positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RAT) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (716), Auckland (8529), Waikato (2109), Bay of Plenty (1427), Lakes (633), Hawke’s Bay (707), MidCentral (655), Whanganui (202), Taranaki (536), Tairāwhiti (373), Wairarapa (166), Capital and Coast (1879), Hutt Valley (1062), Nelson Marlborough (452), Canterbury (2024), South Canterbury (120), Southern (835) and West Coast (20).

The locations of nine of the cases is unknown.

The ministry said 21,896 of Wednesday's cases were detected through RAT and 558 through PCR tests. A total of 4719 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The number of active community cases is 202,141. They were identified in the past 10 days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

Twelve new cases at the border were also announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 23,894 community cases were recorded in New Zealand.