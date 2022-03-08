Man with Covid dies after being discharged from Gisborne Hospital

Source: 1News

A man with Covid-19 has died after being discharged from hospital in Gisborne.

Hauora Tairāwhiti Gisborne Hospital.

Hauora Tairāwhiti Gisborne Hospital. (Source: Google Maps)

In a statement on Wednesday, Hauora Tairāwhiti Gisborne Hospital said the man, aged 77, died on Tuesday.

They said he had pre-existing health conditions.

Hauora Tairāwhiti chief executive Jim Green said the man was admitted to hospital by ambulance last Friday.

But he added the man's health improved and he was assessed as fit to return home.

"From all staff at Hauora Tairāwhiti, we send our thoughts and aroha to the family," Green said.

"We ask the community respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

