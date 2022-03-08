Kate Burley’s deep south move inspired by Silver Ferns dream

She may have won last year’s Netball Premiership with the Mystics but Kate Burley is demanding more of herself this season.

The defender seeking new challenges, in the deep south with the Southern Steel.

"It was kind of an opportunity to put myself in a situation where I felt really uncomfortable. I've always kind of done what's been convenient and stayed in Auckland around my support system and where I'm studying," said Burley.

"I looked at my career and what I wanted to achieve and I was like I need to do something in order to see a change," said the defender.

Her move to Invercargill the first time she’s had lived away from whānau in Auckland.

Kate Burley. (Source: Photosport)

“I definitely had my little time of home sickness at the start when I was getting to know everyone but everyone adopted me straight away,” said Burley.

Those who brought her to the Steel, pleased with her contribution off the court too.

"Yeah I do feel really lucky to have her down here, we've got a quiet team who are quite reserved and she's quite noisy and loud and bubbly. I really like that because she makes me feel alive when others are sitting quietly and peacefully," said her coach, Reinga Bloxham.

"She's not afraid to speak up not afraid to share her opinions but she's got a nice manner about her."

After winning over her new teammates and coaches, Burley is now targeting the Silver Ferns selectors.

"Obviously the Silver Ferns is a goal one day in the future, so I had to look at what I'm willing to do to achieve that goal yeah I guess it was just seeing what I can do with my game and how I can establish myself. I think it's about focusing on my strength as a player," said the 24 year old.

"I'm not the tallest defender out there it's about using my jump and my speed to kind of make an impact on the court".

With the Southern Steel’s defences fortified, lets see if Burley can add some shine to the Silver Ferns later this year.



