Allowing Covid-positive health workers a 'desperate' move - union

Critical health care workers who test positive for Covid-19 are allowed to return to work - if they meet a number of criteria.

Those working in non-Covid-19 areas have to stand down for five days and return two negative RAT tests before they can return.

However, staff in Covid-19 wards could return at once.

They would, among other things, need to be vaccinated, have no or mild symptoms, wear N95 masks with full PPE, and avoid public transport if possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of Public Health, Dr Caroline McElnay, said the DHB’s have reported pressure in staffing, particularly for cover overnight.

“Staff should not feel pressured to go back to work at all,” she said, adding it was their choice.

But the Nurses Organisation, which represents over 51,000 staff across the country, said many would be feeling pressure not to leave their colleagues even further understaffed.

“Only individuals can judge how unwell they are, and we really encourage nurses to be careful in what they commit to as symptoms can change very rapidly. They need to put their own well being first,” a union spokesperson said.

“We keep hearing from the top that things are fine and that hospitals are prepared, but those on the coalface say this is absolutely not true, and Covid-19 positive nurses being asked to work while unwell is clear proof of that.”

Sarah Dalton, of the the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, agreed.

Doctors already feel a strong obligation to turn up and treat patients that need to be seen,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are really concerned these new rules will put undue pressure on health workers who really need a few more days to make sure they are well enough to returned to work.”