Life-changing call leads to Comm Games spot for NZ lifter

One of the hardest workers in New Zealand weightlifting has had a breakout performance just in time for this year's Commonwealth Games.

Hayley Whiting. (Source: 1News)

Hayley Whiting has toiled away for six years, sacrificing plenty along the way but with her Birmingham dreams on the line, the Ashburton local delivered.

To come from behind, Whiting needed a lift 4kg heavier than anything she'd attempted in her life.

She did just that, claiming a new personal best, a new national record and a new experience to look forward to later this year.

“I was just so relieved and just so happy,” Whiting told 1News.

“I dedicated all this time and it paid off.”

A person who has been right by her side through it all is coach Ray Everest, coming on board to help the underachieving lifter.

“When the pressure came on in the past, Hayley melted,” Everest said.

The pair said a brutally honest chat in 2019 after a year of no progress was the turning point.

“Something has to change,” Everest recalled. “Or this journey is over,” Whiting finished.

Everest said an issue was the pair being disconnected in their efforts, made worse by the fact Whiting lived in Christchurch while he lived in Mt Maunganui.

So Whiting made the big call for them.

“He rung me and I said, 'oh nah, I'm going to move'.”

Whiting now part of the Everest family in Mt Maunganui with plenty to celebrate when they get home.