How Pacific nations are facing or emerging from Covid-19

Pacific island countries, many with borders still tightly shut, find themselves in a unique position globally as Omicron continues to surge abroad and closer to home.

Even for nations that have dealt with community outbreaks and begin to reopen like Fiji and New Zealand, there's a warning from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to remain vigilant.

"It’s encouraging to see that deaths from Covid-19 are now declining globally, and in most regions. And it's pleasing to see some countries being able to relax restrictions, without their health systems being overwhelmed. But it's far too early to declare victory over Covid-19," WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

So what's the Covid-19 situation around the Pacific?

Vanuatu

Businesses and schools are closed with Vanuatu's main island Efate in lockdown with community transmission of the virus for the first time since the pandemic began.

13 new cases were reported in the past day, after the first case presented to Vila Hospital on Friday. Efate and surrounding islands are at alert level three, meaning the risk of spreading the virus is very high.

Around 70 per cent of the eligible population has had two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Fiji

Fiji's welcoming back international tourists, and New Zealand's relaxation of rules for returning Kiwis means the first flights from Auckland have begun to touch down.

The first Fiji Airways and Air New Zealand flights landed in Nadi over the weekend, sparking renewed optimism in the tourism sector.

New Zealanders were the second largest tourism market for Fiji pre-pandemic.

The Black Ferns Sevens were among the first to arrive, playing in the Super Sevens series this weekend, before a four-match series against Fijiana in Lautoka the following weekend.

Samoa

Eight cases of the virus, likely Omicron, have been reported at Samoa's border from a repatriation flight from New Zealand.

162 other passengers on the flight have so far tested negative and are also being quarantined.

Samoa's prime minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa visits schools where children are being vaccinated. (Supplied: Government of Samoa)

Staff who processed the arrival in Apia are in isolation too, with the Government saying there's no evidence of community transmission.

The country's booster vaccination campaign has been put on pause, as the rollout for 5 to 11-year-olds is prioritised with 30,000 Pfizer doses donated from New Zealand.

Tonga

Covid-19 was detected in Tonga shortly after the devastating eruption and tsunami almost two months ago.

The country eased lockdown restrictions slightly on Monday, allowing liquor stores to open and people to play some outdoor sports. Schools remain closed this week.

There are around 700 active cases in the island nation, with 113 new infections reported on Monday.

89 per cent of the eligible population has had two doses of a vaccine, with 40 per cent boosted.

Cook Islands

It's remaining open to New Zealand, but the Cook Islands government has put gathering restrictions in place as Omicron spreads.

An ambulance outside Rarotonga Hospital in the Cook Islands. (Supplied: Te Marae Ora Cook Islands Ministry of Health)

Until at least Thursday night, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, while contact sports have been banned.

There are 123 active cases in Rarotonga, with around half of the population tested in recent days.