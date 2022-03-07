Aucklanders dazzled as NZDF plane leaves trails over city

Striking footage shows trails in the skies above Auckland, left by a Defence Force plane.
The plane was spotted above various parts of the city, leaving contrails in its wake, as it circled over the west coast near Muriwai and the city's north-west.
The video above was taken in Waitākere, Auckland by Melissa Fleming.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fleming told 1News, "it [the plane] kept crossing over itself and flying upwards really fast. Was pretty cool."
The plane was also spotted above Pahurehure in South Auckland.
The Defence Force said the plane was carrying out a maintenance check flight following a major service.