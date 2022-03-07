Aucklanders dazzled as NZDF plane leaves trails over city

Striking footage shows trails in the skies above Auckland, left by a Defence Force plane.

NZDF airplane seen flying in circles over Pahurehure, Auckland. (Supplied: Makayla Marshall.)

The plane was spotted above various parts of the city, leaving contrails in its wake, as it circled over the west coast near Muriwai and the city's north-west.

The video above was taken in Waitākere, Auckland by Melissa Fleming.

Fleming told 1News, "it [the plane] kept crossing over itself and flying upwards really fast. Was pretty cool."

Contrails left over Auckland by Defence Force plane (Supplied: Carl Southern.)

The plane was also spotted above Pahurehure in South Auckland.

The Defence Force said the plane was carrying out a maintenance check flight following a major service.