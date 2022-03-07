17,522 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Monday

There are 17,522 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand on Monday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health worker hands out rapid antigen tests at Covid-19 testing centre in Henderson, Auckland (Source: Getty)

The positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RAT) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (509), Auckland (7639), Waikato (1541), Bay of Plenty (1174), Lakes (475), Hawke’s Bay (435), MidCentral (400), Whanganui (95), Taranaki (311), Tairāwhiti (217), Wairarapa (99), Capital and Coast (1545), Hutt Valley (837), Nelson Marlborough (329), Canterbury (1308), South Canterbury (82), Southern (506) and West Coast (14).

The location for six of the cases is unknown.

There are 696 people in hospital with the virus, including 13 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

On Sunday 15,161 community cases were recorded in New Zealand.

