Chatham Islands record first cases of Covid-19

The Chatham Islands have recorded their first cases of Covid-19.

Canterbury DHB’s Covid-19 emergency coordination centre controller, Dr Helen Skinner, confirmed this afternoon that two Chatham Island residents have tested positive for the virus.

They are isolating and being supported on the Island, she said.

“We encourage anyone who isn’t vaccinated or hasn’t had their booster to get vaccinated as soon as possible – the Chatham Islands Health Centre will be offering vaccinations tomorrow," Skinner said.

Skinner said the DHB would be distributing RAT tests to all households on the Islands early this week, as a precaution to allow early detection of positive cases.

“We encourage anyone who has symptoms to have a RAT test and report their results to My Covid Record (mycovidrecord.health.nz). Any positive results should also be reported to the local health centre so that we can support follow up,” Skinner said.