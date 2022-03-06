15,161 Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Sunday

There are 15,161 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Northland (382), Auckland (7,226), Waikato (1,334), Bay of Plenty (937), Lakes (434), Hawke’s Bay (336), MidCentral (378), Whanganui (59), Taranaki (239), Tairāwhiti (166), Wairarapa (85), Capital and Coast (1,161), Hutt Valley (648), Nelson Marlborough (233), Canterbury (1,019), South Canterbury (52), Southern (444), West Coast (17); and Unknown (11).

There are also 618 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in a high dependency or intensive care unit.

One person with the virus has died at Auckland Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

They had unrelated medical conditions and had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their person’s whānau and friends,” the Health Ministry said.

There continue to be an increase in people admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

"We are continuing to see increases in Covid-19 related hospitalisations, which is significantly greater than those from last year's Delta outbreak. The hospitalisation figure of 544 on Thursday was six times the peak in hospitalisations seen in the Delta outbreak last year," the Ministry said.

"The number of cases in hospital is currently expected to peak in the second half of this month. The Omicron variant means people who are hospitalised are more likely to have a shorter stay and less likely to be admitted to ICU or require oxygen or ventilation support."

In addition, there are four cases to report at the border, of which one is confirmed and three are probable.

The ministry said while the number of cases continues to decrease, people have been warned to remain cautious.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Public health officials consider that one possible reason for the decrease in cases could be related to delays in people self-reporting rapid antigen test results, even if it is a negative result.

"It is essential we have as much information as possible to inform public health decision-making. If you take a rapid antigen test, report the result online through My Covid Record.

“With Omicron continuing to spread, your household may be affected soon if it hasn’t already. If you have tested positive for Covid-19, you will need to isolate while you recover. Others in your household will need to also isolate with you until the end of your isolation period."

The ministry is advising people to stock up on supplies before there is a Covid-19 case in their household, and to organise with friends and family if drop-offs for supplies are required.

“Being ready for getting Covid-19 is about making sure you and your household have a plan and know what to do. It will mean your whānau and community can help each other if needed.”

On Saturday, there were 18,833 Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.