Russian gymnast slammed for war symbol on podium with Ukrainian

A Russian gymnast has come under heavy criticism after appearing to wear a pro-war symbol while standing beside a Ukrainian athlete on the podium.

Ivan Kuliak. (Source: Claro Sports)

Ivan Kuliak took bronze in the parallel bars at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Monday morning.

The 20-year-old Russian was joined on the podium by Kazakhstani silver medallist Milad Karimi and event winner from Ukraine Illia Kovtun.

However, when the trio came together at the medal ceremony Kuliak turned heads with his decision to tape a makeshit "Z" on his kit - a symbol supporters of Russian president Vladimir Putin have worn.

The "Z" represents "victory" in Russian and has been displayed on tanks and other military vehicles during the invasion of Ukraine. When used by civilians like Kuliak, it expresses support for Putin's actions.

Kovtun took the moment in his stride, opting to ignore Kuliak during the ceremony and only shaking hands with Karimi.

Illia Kovtun. (Source: Claro Sports)

Kuliak's actions came under heavy fire on social media with fans labelling his actions "disgusting" and "shameful" while others asked for him to be punished.

It comes as global sporting bodies have started imposing strict sanctions on Russia due to the invasion, including their removal from the Paralympic Games in Beijing as well as qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

Russia has also been stripped of hosting major sporting events such as Formula 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

The UN has confirmed at least 351 civilian deaths to date as a result of the Russian invasion however true figures are believed to be much higher.

Over 1.45 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the invasion began.