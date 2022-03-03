Leighton Baker charged with trespassing, obstruction at protest

A prominent anti-mandate protester has appeared in court after he was arrested during the escalating protest action on Wednesday.

Leighton Baker (Source: 1News)

By Jessica Morris

Former New Conservative leader Leighton Baker did not enter a plea when he appeared in the Wellington District Court Thursday morning, accused of wilfully trespassing on Parliament ground, as well as obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

Judge Andrew Nicholls released the 55-year-old on bail to his home address in Loburn, Waimakariri under a number of conditions, including that he resides at his home address, does not use the internet for the purpose on encouraging non-compliance with Covid-19 health orders, and does not organise, attend, support or speak at any protest gatherings in breach of Covid-19 level requirements.

Baker, along with his daughter Chantelle, was a prominent and vocal figure at the protest, at times acting as a liaison between protesters and police.

He appeared unmasked via an audio-visual link in court.

Current Covid-19 measures set by the Chief Justice require those appearing in person to show a vaccine pass, a negative rapid antigen test or a negative PCR test.

Baker is set to reappear in Wellington District Court on March 21.

Baker was one of many protesters appearing in the district court today. Another was 31-year-old Ian Weir, who was accused of being in possession of Molotov cocktail and intentionally damaging a police van during yesterday’s protest activity.

He also entered no plea, and was remanded on bail on similar conditions including that he resides at his home address, does not go within 200 metres of Parliament aside from to retrieve his vehicle, and does not organise, attend, support of speak at any protest gatherings in breach of Covid-19 level requirements.

Weir is set to re-appear in Wellington District Court on April 28.