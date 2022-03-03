40 police injured 'in returning Parliament to the people' - PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likened the state of New Zealand's Parliament "to a rubbish dump", the day after violence erupted as police pushed protesters off the front lawn.

The Ministry of Health says the true number of cases linked to the protest is likely to be much higher.

The violence came on day 23 of the anti-mandate protesters' occupation of Parliament lawn and parts of the surrounding streets.

There had been scuffles between police and protesters throughout, however Wednesday saw 40 police injured, eight hospitalised and 89 arrests.

Of how the grounds look today, Ardern said it is a "sight you would have never expected to see here at Parliament".

Debris strewn across Parliament's grounds on Thursday, March 3 after the end of the protest. (Source: 1News)

"It does resemble today something more akin to a rubbish dump."

Tents were lit on fire, with items including gas canisters thrown in to fuel the flames. Bricks that lay on the area where the The Will to Peace Wellington Cenotaph stands, were pried out of the ground and thrown.

There were 600 police involved in the push, 50 firefighters and Wellington Free Ambulance staff were in attendance.

"And Parliamentary Security once again supported all those involved, and have stood alongside the New Zealand Police throughout the occupation," the Prime Minister said.

"To each of you, we say thank you. You were there throughout these events at great risk to yourselves. Many of you were abused, some were injured. But you put your personal safety aside, in order to look after others."

Ardern apologised to Wellingtonians, and said she hoped their, "sense of safety and confidence has been restored".

She said mana whenua Taranaki Whanui "had to endure the trampling of your mana and we will work with you to see that restored".

Ardern spoke about the impact of the pandemic, saying "right now feels hard because it is".

"But things will change. Our people are coming home. Soon, tourists will return. Vaccine passes, mandates, restrictions – they will all change. There is reason to feel hopeful.

"But for now, the smell of smoke has faded. The playground will be restored. And the people, our people, will return to their place."

National's Chris Luxon said "something was off in the protest from the get go".

He said Wellingtonians were forced to "yield their freedoms". "It was thuggery," he said of the scenes yesterday.

He acknowledged the "immense bravery and selflessness" of the front-line police officers.

"They told me how police had all manner of makeshift weapons thrown at them. From chairs to road cones, to bottles and paving stones.

"For some it resulted in broken bones. They had abused screamed into their ears and fire extinguishers unloaded into their faces."

There were 80 new police recruits working at the protest, with one new officer it was her second day.