Fonterra fixes all-male International Women's Day panel

Dairy giant Fonterra has changed the make-up of an International Women's Day panel discussion after it was pointed out the speakers were all men.

The company's 'Breaking the Bias' discussion, scheduled for March 8, originally only had male panellists.

After a howl of outrage on social media, the company has since adjusted the line-up.

"We recognise that we did not get this event right. We have reviewed the panel and changed it to two women and one man," Kate Daly, Fonterra managing director people and culture, said in a statement.

"It's important that we have both men and women talking about gender diversity so that we can all work together to overcome gender bias in the workplace.

"This is one of many events we have lined up for International Women's Day. We are committed as a business to improving gender diversity and breaking down barriers that exist for women."

It earlier replied on a Twitter thread where the all-male panel was highlighted.

"We know this doesn't look great and want to share a bit more context. We have a range of events lined up for International Women's Day. We have inspiring females sharing their stories and this panel of male allies talking about the important role males play in helping to overcome bias in the workplace.

"Both views are equally as important to achieve change. We're really committed to improving gender diversity."

International Women's Day is on March 8.

Fonterra has four women on its 11-strong board.

