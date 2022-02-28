Man charged with ‘possessing offensive weapon’ at Parliament protest

A 53-year-old man has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon after being arrested at the Wellington protest on Monday.

The anti-mandate protest at Parliament on day 16. (Source: 1News)

In a statement on Monday evening police said they have also seized pipes and plywood sheets, that protesters were attempting to carry through the cordon.

Another man was arrested for breach of bail on Monday and is due to appear at the Wellington District Court tomorrow.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested for breach of bail on Sunday night and appeared in the Wellington District Court today," police said.

"A 53-year-old man charged with possessing an offensive weapon was arrested today and also appeared in the Wellington District Court today.

"A 55-year old man was also charged with wilful trespass on Sunday night."

Police said the number of protesters on site continues to decrease, with approximately 200 people staying overnight on Sunday.

"Police will continue to have a highly visible presence in and around the perimeter of the protest."

Around 20 protestoes had gathered outside Piptea Marae today, but they were moved on after police spoke to them.

“Today we have had staff conducting reassurance patrols, particularly between the beginning and end of the work and school day,” the statement said.