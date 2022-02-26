Auckland Harbour Bridge reopens following protest march

All southbound lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge have reopened after anti-mandate protesters on Saturday afternoon completed their march.

Anti-mandate protesters march across the Harbour Bridge. (Source: The Freedoms and Rights Coalition)

Earlier, all of the bridge's southbound lanes were closed by Waka Kotahi "in order to manage the safety risks posed by protesters who have unlawfully entered the state highway network on foot", the transport agency said in a statement.

"The southbound lanes on the bridge will remain closed until police advise that it is safe for them to re-open."

"Motorists are advised that delays remain in the area, and it may take some time for congestion to clear," the New Zealand Transport Agency said in a media release.

Bus services were earlier disrupted due to the protest activity, Auckland Transport said.

The 82, 95B, 95C, 97B, 97R, 923, NX1 & NX2 will all detour and end early.

People on boats wave flags in support of the anti-mandate protesters. (Source: The Freedoms and Rights Coalition)

A group of police officers were earlier stationed near the entrance of Onepoto Park, in Northcote, where the protesters gathered before the march.

A sign calling for an end to the Covid-19 vaccine mandates. (Source: 1News)

“There will be a significant police presence around this protest tomorrow and we will be actively engaging with those present to deter them from crossing the Harbour Bridge due to safety risks," police said in a statement on Friday.

"There may be traffic disruption tomorrow from late-morning until mid-afternoon as a result."

Police are asking motorists to use the alternative SH16/SH20 link instead of the Harbour Bridge crossing.

Anti-mandate protesters gather ahead of a planned march across the Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Source: The Freedoms and Rights Coalition)

The protesters will conclude their march at Auckland's Victoria Park.

Anti-mandate protesters walk along Auckland's State Highway 1. (Source: 1News)

The Freedoms and Rights Coalition plan to “march out these mandates” in Auckland, Christchurch, Nelson, Napier and Tauranga.