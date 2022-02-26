13,606 Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Saturday

Source: 1News

There are 13,606 cases in New Zealand on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Nurses at an Auckland testing centre preparing PCR nasal swabs.

Nurses at an Auckland testing centre preparing PCR nasal swabs. (Source: Getty)

The figure is another daily record for New Zealand, eclipsing the 12,011 cases that were announced on Friday.

The cases are in Northland (218), Auckland (9,262), Waikato (1,154), Bay of Plenty (690), Lakes (185), Hawke’s Bay (106), MidCentral (123), Whanganui (28), Taranaki (52), Tairāwhiti (48), Wairarapa (18), Capital and Coast (413), Hutt Valley (130), Nelson Marlborough (176), Canterbury (469), South Canterbury (20), Southern (505), West Coast (3); Unknown (6).

Those case numbers are from both PCR and rapid antigen (RAT) tests.

There are 263 cases in hospital, with five in ICU or HDU.

