Women's Cricket World Cup could see 9-a-side games due to Covid

Source: 1News

Teams could field just nine players for some games at the women's Cricket World Cup if affected by a Covid outbreak, organisers announced on Thursday.

Bob Carter (coach) and Sophie Devine during the White Ferns Women's World Cup launch.

Bob Carter (coach) and Sophie Devine during the White Ferns Women's World Cup launch. (Source: Photosport)

ICC's head of events Chris Tetley said the playing conditions would allow teams to field a reduced side, supplemented by substitute fielders from within the management and coaching staff.

"If it becomes necessary we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment," Tetley said.

"And if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would allow two substitutes to play - non-batting, non-bowling - to enable a game to take place."

Teams are already able to bring up to three travelling reserves with them for the tournament that can be added to the 15-person playing squad if anyone catches Covid.

Tetley added that rescheduling fixtures would be considered if needed, although said there were "logistical constraints" around the tournament.

The White Ferns are set to face the West Indies in the tournament opener at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on March 4.

