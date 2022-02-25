LIVE: 137 Ukrainians killed on first day of Russian invasion - report

1News' live updates of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a military operation in Ukraine shortly before 6am Moscow time (Thursday afternoon NZT).

- In a televised address, Putin claimed the operation is intended to protect civilians. He says the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He adds that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine.

- 137 Ukrainians reportedly died on the first day of the attacks.

- New Zealand has condemned the military operation.

- World leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have both announced harsh sanctions.

Protesters outside the Embassy of Russia in Wellington on Friday. (Source: 1News)

1.25pm: Dozens of people have showed up outside the Embassy of Russia in Wellington on Friday to protest, many with kids as well.

They have signs reading 'Putin is a murderer' and 'hands off Ukraine' as they chant "shame on Russia" and "Putin terrorist".

A person in a car tried to enter the embassy but was stopped by a few protesters slamming on the car, one saying: "I will never see my mother again."

People protesting outside the Embassy of Russia in Wellington on Friday. (Source: 1News)

A member of the Russian embassy stepped out momentarily but said nothing.

Eggs have also been thrown at the building.

One police car has arrived at the scene.

12.30pm: Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has assured the invasion and any resulting curtailment of Russian oil supply, won't affect New Zealand's fuel supply.

"New Zealand does not purchase any oil or oil products from Russia so would not be directly affected if Russian oil supply is curtailed," she said.

People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

12.10pm: The BBC has reported, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that 137 Ukrainians died on first day of the Russian invasion.

12.05pm: Speaking from the beehive, Ardern on Friday gave an address, joining other world leaders, in condemning the attack.

"An unthinkable number of lives could be lost because of Russia's decision," she said.

"New Zealand calls on Russia to do what is right and immediately cease military operations in Ukraine and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic and pointless loss of innocent life.

"The invasion poses a significant threat to peace and security in the region and will trigger a humanitarian and refugee crisis, with reports already of large numbers of people in Kyiv making their way towards the western border."

Ardern said New Zealand has immediately implemented a number of measures in response to the invasion.

11.35am: New Zealand journalist Tom Mutch, who is based in Kyiv, Ukraine, told 1News he was woken up at about 6am (local time) by the sounds of the attacks.

"So ever since then it's just been go go go," he said.

"It's very strange in a sense because of course people are scared, they're very scared for their homes and their families and themselves, however... there's quite a remarkable sense of, not quite calm, but people are not panicking - there's no fighting, or looting, or rioting or anything like that breaking out so in that sense it's been quite reassuring, but everyone is a bit worried.

"A lot of people have told me, 'look, we live with the threat of war, we knew one day this day could come'."

11.05am: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern will hold a press conference about the Ukraine situation at midday today from Wellington. It will be livestreamed here on 1News and the new developments will be posted in these live updates.

On Thursday, in the build up to Russia's full scale invasion, New Zealand's ambassador to the United Nations condemned Russia's "provocative actions".

10.35am: The world has lit up in support of Ukraine following the attacks:

10.25am: UEFA will no longer host the Champions League final in St Petersburg after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, The Associated Press has reported.

It comes as the Ukrainian soccer federation issued a statement calling for the Champions League final to be moved and for all Russian club and national teams to be suspended from international competitions.

Police officers detain demonstrators in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

10.20am: More than 1000 Russians protesting against Putin's invasion on Ukraine have been arrested, according to the Associated Press.

The news agency said 1745 people in 54 Russian cities had been detained, including at least 957 in Moscow.

People marched the streets, some chanting 'no to war'.

Several Russian celebrities and public figures, including some working for state TV, have also spoken out against the attack.

A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

10.10am: Save the Children said the escalation in hostilities across Ukraine is putting at least 7.5 million children in "grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement".

In a statement on Friday, Save the Children’s eastern Europe director Irina Saghoyan said: "Ukraine’s children are caught in the crossfire of this adult war. It should never have come to this.

"Our most immediate concern is the risk to their health and well-being - in conflict, everything is on the table - death, injury, sexual violence, protection risks. Children are terrified."

A local citizen stands between debris of his house following Ukrainian shelling in the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

10am: Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Lyashko says 57 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more were wounded, the Associated Press reported.

Lyashko also said that Ukraine’s authorities are repurposing the country’s health care facilities to make room for those who need medical assistance because of the hostilities.

9.45am: University of Otago's specialist in international affairs Professor Robert Patman has weighed in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He told Breakfast the cost in human terms would likely be "catastrophic", and that Russia could completely take over Ukraine.

"There is the potential for high loss of life on both sides."

He said Putin's end game, is likely to remove Ukraine's "pro-Western government", and establish one that is pro-Russian instead.

9.40am: Ukrainian politician Oleh Liashko claims Ukraine has taken back control at Hostomel (or Gostomel) Airport.

"Glory to the Ukrainian Army! Death to the Russian fascist aggressors!" he Tweeted.

A view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

9.05am: Filmmaker and actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine to continue work on a documentary about the ongoing Russian assault, according to the Associated Press.

It's understood Penn attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and military personnel about the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian soldiers stand guard as people try to leave at the Kyiv train station. (Source: Associated Press)

9am: The Associated Press has filed this update:

A Russian military plane crashed in the country's Voronezh region that borders with Ukraine, the Russian military said.

The An-26 plane was carrying out a planned flight transporting military equipment and crashed because of technical failure, military officials said, adding that the plane’s entire crew died in the crash.

They didn't specify how many crew members were on board of the plane.

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

8.35am: More than 100,000 Ukrainians are fleeing their homes in Kyiv, some arriving in Poland on Friday morning, amid Russia's large-scale invasion.

Ukraine's neighbours are preparing for an estimated wave of 5 million people seeking refuge in the coming weeks.

Large traffic jams have built up on the roads heading west out of Kyiv after Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights.

The latest report from the Ukrainian President's office is that more than 40 soldiers and up to 10 civilians are understood to have been killed so far.

A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

8.15am: Thousands of brave people are marching streets in Russia, some chanting "no to war", in protest to Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

These protesters are doing so at great risk and with incredible courage as opposition political figures have been imprisoned for speaking out against Putin.

Here's some Tweets on those protests:

8.05am: Repeating a plea for Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine, the UN chief said on Friday the world body was freeing up $20 million (NZD $29.94 million) for urgent humanitarian needs in the country, according to the Associated Press.

"Stop the military operation. Bring the troops back to Russia... It's not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at UN headquarters.

7.45am: "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war and now he and his country will bare the consequences," US President Joe Biden said in his first remarks since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

"Today I'm authorising additional strong sanctions and new limitations on what can be exported to Russia. This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time.

"We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximise the long-term impact on Russia and to minimise the impact on the United States and our allies."

7.30am: On a map New Zealand may be a long way from Ukraine, but that doesn't mean Kiwis aren't affected.

Ukrainian migrants living in Aotearoa, many of which have family still here, have banded together, organising peaceful protests against Russia's aggression to show support for their country.

Ukraine migrant and peaceful protester Yana Khorozova told Breakfast on Friday morning her parents are in the capital, Kyiv.

"They woke up just before 5am their local time from the explosions in the airport, in the international airport," he said.

"I was speaking to them about 5pm last night and they said that they woke up from the windows shaking, the explosions so far away, can you imagine how powerful how they were 30 kilometres away by the airport."

7.25am: The Associated Press has reported that Ukraine lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where Ukranian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops.

6.45am: Russia's actions are sending shockwaves across the globe and the ripples will reach New Zealand.

Nigel Brunel, from OMF Financial Markets, explained to Breakfast what effect all of this will have on the economy in Aotearoa.

He said the energy markets have reacted to the news "exactly as expected".

"I think it's 30-odd per cent of European's gas coming in from Russia, and I think 70 per cent of Russia's exports so we've seen big jumps in gas and oil markets.

"I mean, all markets were moving up before this anyway, there's been constraints for quite a while, right, so this is really just having the expected impact of seeing quite a rise in both the price of oil and the price of gas.

"Those kind of markets don't like political uncertainty."

Brunel also said the New Zealand stock market did drop "quite a bit" on Thursday, so there'll be potential impacts to people's investments and KiwiSaver.

However, Brunel urged Kiwis not to panic.

"This is all part and parcel of having investments - they go up, they go sideways, they go down."

6.20am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would aim to cut Russia off from the UK's financial markets as he announced a new set of sanctions in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

The sanctions include freezing the assets of all major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation’s second-biggest bank, Johnson said.

Britain also plans to bar Russian companies and the Russian government from raising money on UK markets.

6.10am The latest report from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s office indicates more than 40 soldiers and up to 10 civilians have been killed so far.

6am: The Associated Press has filed this update:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensnkyy has urged Moscow to end hostilities, adding that Russian airborne troops have been checked outside Kyiv.

“It wasn’t Ukraine that chose the path of war, but Ukraine is offering to go back to the path of peace,” he said.

He said a Russian airborne force in Hostomel airport outside Kyiv, which has a big runway, has been stopped and is being destroyed.

The Ukrainian leader said many Russian warplanes and armoured vehicles were destroyed but didn’t give numbers. He also said an unspecified number of Russian troops was captured.

He said a difficult situation is developing in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city just over 20 kilometres from the Russian border. In the north the Russians are slowly advancing toward Chernihiv, Zelenskyy said.

He appealed to global leaders, saying that “if you don’t help us now, if you fail to offer strong assistance to Ukraine, tomorrow the war will knock on your door.”

G7 strongly condemns attack

Group of Seven leaders have strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The German government, which currently heads the G7, put out a joint statement after a virtual leaders’ meeting Thursday, vowing to bring “forward severe and coordinated economic and financial sanctions.”

It called “on all partners and members of the international community to condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms, to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, and raise their voice against this blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international peace and security.”