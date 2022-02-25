Sanctions on Russia 'most consequential ever', US says

The White House says the latest round of robust sanctions it imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine will ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision will be "a strategic failure."

Vigil to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside White House (Source: Associated Press)

Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh said the sanctions imposed by the administration Thursday (Friday NZT) are "without question..the most consequential ever levied on Russia and arguably the most consequential ever levied in history."

The measures announced by Biden block the assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.

The penalties fall in line with the White House's insistence that it would look to hit Russia's financial system and Putin's inner circle, while also imposing export controls that would aim to starve Russia's industries and military of US semiconductors and other high-tech products.

"These impacts over time will translate into higher inflation, higher interest rates, lower purchasing power, lower investment, lower productive capacity, lower growth and lower living standards in Russia," Singh said.

"To be clear, this is not the outcome we wanted. It's both a tragedy for the people of Ukraine and a very raw deal for the Russian people. But Putin's war of choice has required that we do what we said and to ensure this will be a strategic failure," he added.

Biden, for now, held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe.

Ukraine's president called for Russia to be cast out of SWIFT, but the US has expressed concern about the potential damage to European economies.

The administration also chose not to sanction Russia's energy sector.

"To be clear, our sanctions are not designed to cause any disruption to the current flow of energy from Russia to the world," Singh said.