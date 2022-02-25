Five deaths of people with Covid-19 in NZ announced

Five more people with Covid-19 in New Zealand have died of the virus, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday afternoon.

A patient is treated for Covid-19 in ICU (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

All five were in hospital at the time.

"Sadly, we are today reporting the deaths of five patients with Covid-19," the ministry said.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the patients’ family and friends."

Of the patients , two were being cared for in Auckland's North Shore hospital, two in Waikato, and one in Tauranga.

Sixty-two people with Covid-19 have died in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

It comes as 12,011 new Covid-19 community cases were confirmed in New Zealand on Friday.