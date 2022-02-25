Five deaths of people with Covid-19 in NZ announced

Five more people with Covid-19 in New Zealand have died of the virus, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday afternoon.
All five were in hospital at the time.
"Sadly, we are today reporting the deaths of five patients with Covid-19," the ministry said.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the patients’ family and friends."
Of the patients , two were being cared for in Auckland's North Shore hospital, two in Waikato, and one in Tauranga.
Sixty-two people with Covid-19 have died in New Zealand since the pandemic began.
It comes as 12,011 new Covid-19 community cases were confirmed in New Zealand on Friday.