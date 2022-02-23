Queensland flash-flooding kills woman in submerged vehicle

A 60-year-old woman has died in flash-floods in southeast Queensland.

Flooding in Queensland (Source: Facebook/Queensland Fire and Emergency Services)

She was found in a submerged vehicle, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk calling the death a "tragedy".

"Please, I can't stress this enough," Palaszczuk said. "Don't take any risks, avoid unnecessary travel and stay well away from floodwater."

More rain is on the way, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning parts of Queensland could see another 200mm in the coming hours.

The highest rainfall has been recorded at Mt Wolvi, near Gympie, with 424mm since Tuesday morning.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins from Queensland Police said rain could continue to fall until Friday.

"If it's flooded, forget it. Floodwaters are extremely dangerous - if a road is flooded do not take the chance of risking your life or the lives of others in your vehicle."

He told Queenslanders to make further preparations for flooding.

Meteorologist Felim Hannify told the ABC people should be prepared for more flash flooding.

"You're probably talking a month-and-a-half or nearly two months of rain."

There were also more than 100 requests overnight for help from flooded properties, with 27 water rescues.