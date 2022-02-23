Nelson College moves to online learning after 33 Covid cases

Nelson College is moving its older students to online learning from Thursday, following 33 Covid-19 cases at the school and a large number of students isolating.

Nelson College. (Source: Google Maps)

A statement to parents and caregivers on the school's website says there are 31 students, including 11 boarders, and two staff members confirmed with the virus.

"Our senior leadership team has discussed the matter and believe we need to take this step to best protect the well-being of our students and staff, and to get the best student learning over the next few days and weeks."

Years 10-13 students are to remain at home and study online from Thursday.

Year 9 students are to come to school on Thursday, but are to remain home on Friday and Monday.

And Years 7-8 Prep School students will continue to attend school for face-to-face learning.

The statement says the decision was made over concerns of Covid-19 spreading in the community, as well as both teachers and students being absent from classes to isolate or for other reasons.

"My hope is that online learning will only last for the rest of this week and next," the statement says.

"I apologise for the late notice and the disruption this may cause some families. We have endeavoured to maintain normal operations as long as possible. Unfortunately Omicron is a fast-moving and we need to respond accordingly."

There were 3297 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.