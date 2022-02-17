Speaker asks for cross-party support in effort to talk with protesters

Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard has approached all political party leaders to try and come up with an agreement to talk with protesters camped outside Parliament.

Protesters remain outside Parliament despite dismal weather. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The agreement suggests a dialogue with protesters - if they agreed remove structures and clear the streets.

Mallard later released a statement on Thursday afternoon, with support of all party leaders.

"There will be no dialogue with protesters currently occupying the Parliamentary Precinct and surrounding areas until the protest returns to one within the law, including the clearing of all illegally parked vehicles that are blocking streets, the removal of unauthorised structures, and the cessation of the intimidation of Wellingtonians.

"We note that there is a history of Parliamentarians attending peaceful protests or hearing from the leaders of groups who are at Parliament peacefully."

The news comes after after David Seymour met with a protest leader on Tuesday to talk.

He welcomed the possible move by the Speaker on Thursday afternoon.

"I’m delighted the Speaker is shifting to a more mature tone and saying exactly what we said," Seymour told 1News.

The anti-vaccine mandate protest has stretched into its tenth day, paralysing the streets around Parliament.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the occupation is "no longer a protest".

"Protest is not illegal in New Zealand," Ardern said from Rotorua.

"Building camps on the lawn of Parliament, obstructing the ability of young people to go to school, of workers to operate and harassing those who are wearing masks and taking measures to keep themselves safe.

"That is the activity that is absolutely unacceptable and everyone in Parliament I've heard has called on that to end," she said.

"What this has turned into is no longer a protest."