A homicide investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot in Nelson on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a Washington Rd address about 1.15pm after reports of shooting.

Emergency services performed CPR but he died at the scene.

Police are investigating and want to speak to anyone who might know something or those involved.

Call 105 and quote file number 220222/7060 or share information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.