Omicron outbreak closes Wellington courts; remote hearings for some

Source: 1News

The Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and Wellington High Court buildings will be closed for the week, as Omicron cases cause disruption among staff.

Supreme Court of New Zealand.

Supreme Court of New Zealand. (Source: 1News)

In a statement, Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann said all scheduled hearings would go ahead in the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal using remote technology.

She said most scheduled hearings in the High Court would also take place remotely.

Dame Helen said the courts were allocating resources to make sure time-sensitive priority proceedings, including those affecting someone’s personal safety or liberty, could still be heard.

“Omicron will continue to impact on court operations and we have planned for that. There may be other court closures in the future, and further disruption to the work of the courts,” she said.

She said the public would have remote access to the hearings.

New ZealandWellingtonCovid-19Crime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

LIVE: Eight arrested at Parliament protest; human waste thrown at cops

2

‘Don’t treat it as a joke’, warns 19-year-old who caught Covid

3

2365 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Monday

4

'Time to go home' PM says of protesters at Parliament

5

5.4 magnitude Marlborough earthquake felt by thousands

Latest Stories

Eight arrested at Parliament protest; human waste thrown at cops

Moana Pasifika debut set for another postponement

Are Gloriavale residents employees or volunteers?

QLD Police identify person who allegedly sawed man's leg off at park

Omicron outbreak closes Wellington courts; remote hearings for some

Related Stories

LIVE: Eight arrested at Parliament protest; human waste thrown at cops

Napier revives Art Deco festival on smaller scale

Muslim students attacked at Otago school yet to receive apology from attackers

PM gives protesters stern message after human waste thrown at cops