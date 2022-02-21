Omicron outbreak closes Wellington courts; remote hearings for some

The Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and Wellington High Court buildings will be closed for the week, as Omicron cases cause disruption among staff.

Supreme Court of New Zealand. (Source: 1News)

In a statement, Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann said all scheduled hearings would go ahead in the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal using remote technology.

She said most scheduled hearings in the High Court would also take place remotely.

Dame Helen said the courts were allocating resources to make sure time-sensitive priority proceedings, including those affecting someone’s personal safety or liberty, could still be heard.

“Omicron will continue to impact on court operations and we have planned for that. There may be other court closures in the future, and further disruption to the work of the courts,” she said.

She said the public would have remote access to the hearings.